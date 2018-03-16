The man who was arrested and charged in January with uttering threats against Premier Rachel Notley and the prime minister has been sentenced.

Alberta Justice said Orion Rutley pleaded guilty to the charges on March 15, 2018.

Rutley was arrested on January 19, and charged with two counts of uttering threats over allegations he had posted online messages threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Notley.

He has been fined $2,500, and will serve one year of probation.