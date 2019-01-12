

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Friends and family are asking for the public's assistance in searching for a young man who went missing one week ago near Grande Cache, Alta.

Twenty-year-old Tommy Lance Harrington is believed to have been with his pickup on Cinch Road, 70 kilometres north of Grande Cache, on the evening of Jan. 5. The vehicle was found stuck in the area, within sight of Highway 40.

Police said it is unknown if he was picked up that area. Harrington has not been in contact since that time.

Those searching for Harrington asked community members to keep an eye out for him, or to submit any related information to police.

The young man is described as Indigenous, 173 centimetres (5’8”) tall, and weighing 66 kilograms (145 pounds). He has brown hair and brown eyes, and may be wearing jeans and a blue hoodie.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Grande Cache RCMP at 780-827-3344 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.