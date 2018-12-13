

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man with dementia is missing from Red Deer.

RCMP said Melvin Bailey, 71, left the Piper Creek Lodge Wednesday morning, driving a 1997 white Chevrolet truck with Alberta plate BVF3096.

Bailey was last known to be in Sicamous, British Columbia, but police believe he has headed east, towards Alberta.

The senior is said to be 173 centimetres (5’8”) tall, weigh 100 kilograms (220 pounds), and have grey hair and blue eyes.

He may be unaware of his surroundings.

Those who have information on his location are asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.