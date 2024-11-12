Man with dementia missing in Edmonton

Edmonton police are looking for a missing 68-year-old man with dementia.

Robert Wilson, 68, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Monday near 145 Avenue and 52 Street, Edmonton Police Service said in a missing-persons notice Monday night.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare, as he has "significant medical concerns." He walks with a limp and his right arm is amputated below the elbow.

Anyone who has information about his location is asked to call police.

Wilson is about 5'9" tall and slim. He was last seen wearing a faded black jacket with a hood, dark sweater with a burgundy symbol on the front, dark blue jeans, and black runners with white soles.