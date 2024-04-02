EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man with knife arrested after he chased 2 people in west Edmonton: police

    Stony Plain Road and 156 Street as seen in a May 2021 image from Google Street View. Stony Plain Road and 156 Street as seen in a May 2021 image from Google Street View.

    One person is in custody in connection with an incident in west Edmonton on Monday evening.

    Police were called to 156 Street and Stony Plain Road at 8:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

    When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a knife chasing two people.

    "The suspect was located, and he was taken into custody without incident; he is facing charges in relation to the incident," an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said in a Tuesday email to CTV News Edmonton.

    No injuries were reported.

