Man with knife arrested after he chased 2 people in west Edmonton: police
One person is in custody in connection with an incident in west Edmonton on Monday evening.
Police were called to 156 Street and Stony Plain Road at 8:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a knife chasing two people.
"The suspect was located, and he was taken into custody without incident; he is facing charges in relation to the incident," an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said in a Tuesday email to CTV News Edmonton.
No injuries were reported.
