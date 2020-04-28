Man with stab wounds taken to hospital: police
Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:39AM MDT
Police say the injured man was dropped off at this 7-Eleven.
EDMONTON -- A man who had been stabbed was dropped off at a south Edmonton gas station early Tuesday morning, according to police.
The man was dropped off at the 7-Eleven at 104 Street and 76 Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.
According to police on scene, the man's injuries are not life threatening. He was taken to the University of Alberta hospital.
Police believe the stabbing happened a few blocks north of the gas station.
The incident is under investigation.