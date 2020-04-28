EDMONTON -- A man who had been stabbed was dropped off at a south Edmonton gas station early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The man was dropped off at the 7-Eleven at 104 Street and 76 Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

According to police on scene, the man's injuries are not life threatening. He was taken to the University of Alberta hospital.

Police believe the stabbing happened a few blocks north of the gas station.

The incident is under investigation.