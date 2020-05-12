EDMONTON -- Two people were arrested following an incident and on-foot police chase near a golf course in west Edmonton.

Police were called to the area of Lewis Estates Golf Course after a resident reporting hearing shots fired, but investigators have not confirmed whether that happened.

When they arrived, a male and female ditched a vehicle and fled, according to Edmonton police.

The suspects were arrested by officers on foot, with help from the EPS tactical section.

There were no injuries reported.

Edmonton police tells CTV News investigators are still piecing together what happened.