Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man, woman charged with second-degree murder in Paul First Nation homicide
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 1:55PM MDT
A man and a woman have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman west of Edmonton Tuesday.
Ellis Mae House, 31, was shot and killed in a home in the Paul First Nation.
Nora Flora Papin, 31, and Neil Benjamin Morin, 33, were located and arrested at a home on the Cold Lake First Nations Friday.
They have both been charged with second-degree murder and are scheduled to appear in court August 22.