A man and a woman have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman west of Edmonton Tuesday.

Ellis Mae House, 31, was shot and killed in a home in the Paul First Nation.

Nora Flora Papin, 31, and Neil Benjamin Morin, 33, were located and arrested at a home on the Cold Lake First Nations Friday.

They have both been charged with second-degree murder and are scheduled to appear in court August 22.