Ariana Grande fans heading to the concert Thursday night in Edmonton are reminded that there is a mandatory clear bag policy in place for the 2019 Sweetner World Tour.

Fans are limited to one clear or transparent bag each. Bags can be plastic, vinyl or PVC and must not be bigger than 12” by 6” by 12”. Ziplock freezer bags of up to one gallon are also allowed.

Belongings inside bags must be individually placed in the bag and cannot be inside an additional bag.

Exceptions will be made for medical items after a proper inspection at a designated gate.

Rogers Place will also not be providing any on-site storage for non-compliant bags.

The measures come after a suicide bombing at Grande’s concert in Manchester, U.K. on May 17, 2017 killed 23 people, including the attacker, and wounded more than 100 people.