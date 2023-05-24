Mandatory evacuation orders lifted for Fox Creek, Swan Hills
A mandatory evacuation order for the town of Fox Creek has been lifted, and residents can return home starting at noon on Wednesday.
Anyone who arrives before noon will be denied entry.
Residents are asked to obey all traffic laws and posted signage and not to slow down or stop on the highway as crews are still working in the area.
Additionally, residents are asked to make sure their vehicles are fueled, they have a few days worth of groceries, and to empty waste from trailers before returning to town.
A reentry map has been provided.
Residents will be required to check in at the Fox Creek Community Hall.
A detailed reentry booklet will be provided at the community hall.
Access to downtown will be limited on Wednesday, and roads will open for normal traffic flow at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Fox Creek Hospital will be open when residents return and EMS services are available, but those with severe medical conditions should consider delaying their reentry until full hospital services resume.
Firefighters are still fighting the Eagle Complex, two fires burning near the community.
SWAN HILLS
A mandatory evacuation order for the town of Swan Hills was lifted on Wednesday morning, and residents can return home.
A four-hour evacuation alert is still in place for the community, and officials say residents must be prepared to leave at any time.
Swan Hills residents at the evacuation reception centre in Barrhead.
When arriving back in town, residents are asked to follow all directions given by law enforcement or town officials, and any signage that may be posted.
Visit the town of Swan Hills website for more information.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties after five-year spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the Canadian ambassador.
Bloc joins Conservatives in rejecting Johnston report briefing on election meddling
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is joining Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in refusing to take a look at secret information that led a watchdog to recommend against a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference.
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
Lobster populations remain healthy around the Maritimes, but the numbers are dropping
The federal Fisheries Department has released a series of reports that indicate lobster populations around the Maritimes remain in good shape.
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
Calgary
-
Emergency room doctors pen letter outlining health-care crisis in Alberta
A group of Alberta emergency room doctors have written an open letter, highlighting their concerns about the state of the province's health-care system.
-
Power from poop: Wastewater upgrades in Calgary to harness biogas
The City of Calgary says it's investing more than $1 billion to upgrade its largest water treatment plant to make the facility self-sufficient in terms of electricity.
-
Youth left 'significantly injured' in ditch for nearly 12 hours, RCMP say
Police say they are looking for another driver involved in a crash that left a youth injured and lying in a ditch for nearly 12 hours earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police arrest man with alleged Russian organized crime connections
A man who police say is affiliated with a Russian organized crime group was arrested in Saskatoon and charged with fraud and identity theft.
-
'We're all fed up': Saskatoon neighbourhood resident wants boarded up houses dealt with
A resident living off of Idylwyld Drive near 33rd Street is wondering why a growing assortment of unsightly properties in her area are not being dealt with.
-
Splattered animal renderings cause traffic snarl in Saskatoon
Traffic was backed up in the city’s north industrial area on Tuesday evening after a truck carrying animal "renderings" spilled its contents onto the street.
Regina
-
Regina's downtown library will temporarily move due to 'failing' building
Central Library services will be moving to a temporary location following a Regina Public Library Board of Directors vote.
-
'Smug looks and smirks': Family pushes for life sentence in Regina manslaughter trial
Sentencing submissions in Devon Cyr’s manslaughter case were presented on Tuesday, with the Crown Prosecutor asking for a life sentence.
-
Regina man charged with second-degree murder in weekend death
A Regina man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, following a death in the Glen Elm Trailer Court over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Ottawa announces plans to spend $6.3 million on Nova Scotia tourism projects
The federal government said today it plans to spend $6.3 million on 53 new tourism projects in Nova Scotia.
-
Moncton family doctor closing his practice, looking for health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
-
Fundraiser to save historic, deconsecrated Nova Scotia church falling short of goal
A 32-day fundraising campaign to preserve a huge and historic Acadian church in western Nova Scotia has raised only a fraction of the funds needed to save the building.
Toronto
-
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
-
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
-
More than 1,400 TTC complaints were made in a single week in March. Here's what customers said
More than 1,400 TTC complaints were made in a single week in March provide a snapshot of a system that was dealing with a rash of violent incidents and a belief among some riders that the TTC wasn’t taking their safety concerns seriously.
Montreal
-
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
-
Class-action lawsuit filed against Quebec Major Junior Hockey League over alleged hazing
Lawyers have filed a request for authorization for a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), its 18 current teams and the Canadian Hockey League over alleged hazing incidents.
-
Strongest population growth in Quebec in 50 years due to immigration, births down
Quebec experienced more annual population growth in 2022 than it has in 50 years, thanks to immigration. But this relative growth was the lowest of all Canadian provinces, says the Institut de la statistique du Québec (ISQ).
Ottawa
-
Ottawa city council talks trash, agrees to look at technological options
Ottawa city councillors spent about an hour Wednesday debating the future of the city's waste management policy and settled on a plan directing staff to explore technological options like incineration.
-
Carlington community hoping to raise funds for new school playgrounds
Parents of children in Carlington have been told they need to raise $300,000 to replace local playgrounds, one of which was just torn down and another set to be demolished in a few years.
-
University students impacted by new credit card transaction fees
New credit card transaction fees businesses are allowed to pass onto customers will make him much more conscious about how and where he uses his credit card.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury deliberations begin at Kitchener murder trial
After five weeks of trial, Ager Hasan’s fate is now in the hands of the jury.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man with critical injuries airlifted to hospital after a crash in Guelph: Ornge
Ornge ambulance says they are transporting a man in his 20s with critical injuries to Hamilton General as a result of a collision in Guelph.
-
'I find that problematic': Cambridge council concerned with impact of ION expansion
The future of ION light rail transit is up for discussion at regional council this afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 4 people arrested in human trafficking investigation after searches in Simcoe County, GTA
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
-
Search and rescue team scouring Radar Road area for missing woman
Search and rescue crews have joined Greater Sudbury police efforts to locate a missing woman last seen in the Valley East area.
Winnipeg
-
18-year-old shot and killed by Manitoba RCMP officer during domestic disturbance call
Manitoba RCMP say an armed 18-year-old was shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in Portage la Prairie.
-
Fire at Brady Road landfill causing smoke to blow into Winnipeg
A fire at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility that began on Tuesday evening is causing smoke to blow into Winnipeg.
-
Trudeau promises to update act around use and development of water in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is repeating promises to update legislation that governs water use.
Vancouver
-
B.C. businesses will shoulder $6.5B due to government taxes, programs: report
A new report released by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on Wednesday suggests B.C. businesses will shoulder $6.5 billion in costs due to government taxes and other programs.
-
Open letter: SPS chief weighs in on delayed final decision over who will police Surrey
The battle over who should police the city of Surrey is ramping up yet again, as the chief of the Surrey Police Service issues an open letter.
-
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
Vancouver Island
-
'Just in the nick of time': Bystanders save woman from burning car in Comox
Two people in the Comox Valley jumped into action and pulled a woman out of a burning vehicle over the weekend.
-
Cyclist struck in Victoria, section of Bay Street closed to traffic
Victoria police have closed a section of Bay Street in the city's North Park neighbourhood after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
-
Beloved West Shore 'Swap and Shop' market returns after closure of Western Speedway
For years, hundreds of bargain hunters would make the Swap and Shop at Western Speedway a part of their Sunday morning routine. When the Langford race track closed at the end of last season, that was also the end of the beloved market.