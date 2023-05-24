Mandatory evacuation orders lifted for Fox Creek, Swan Hills

A mandatory evacuation order for the town of Fox Creek has been lifted, and residents can return home starting at noon on Wednesday.

Anyone who arrives before noon will be denied entry.

Residents are asked to obey all traffic laws and posted signage and not to slow down or stop on the highway as crews are still working in the area.

Additionally, residents are asked to make sure their vehicles are fueled, they have a few days worth of groceries, and to empty waste from trailers before returning to town.

A reentry map has been provided.

Residents will be required to check in at the Fox Creek Community Hall.

A detailed reentry booklet will be provided at the community hall.

Access to downtown will be limited on Wednesday, and roads will open for normal traffic flow at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Fox Creek Hospital will be open when residents return and EMS services are available, but those with severe medical conditions should consider delaying their reentry until full hospital services resume.

Firefighters are still fighting the Eagle Complex, two fires burning near the community.

SWAN HILLS

A mandatory evacuation order for the town of Swan Hills was lifted on Wednesday morning, and residents can return home.

A four-hour evacuation alert is still in place for the community, and officials say residents must be prepared to leave at any time.

Swan Hills residents at the evacuation reception centre in Barrhead.

When arriving back in town, residents are asked to follow all directions given by law enforcement or town officials, and any signage that may be posted.

Visit the town of Swan Hills website for more information.