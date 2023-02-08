Mandatory Indigenous history training for lawyers 'incredibly important,' Alberta First Nation chief says

A First Nation chief is glad Alberta lawyers voted to maintain mandatory Indigenous awareness training, especially since it is an "incredibly important" call to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Tony Alexis of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation west of Edmonton said Wednesday he was "glad" that practicing lawyers reaffirmed the need to undergo Indigenous history training.

"There continues to be a widespread lack of awareness regarding the culture, history, traditions and rights of Indigenous Peoples and it should be addressed at every opportunity," Alexis said in a statement.

"Every place our People encounter this ignorance negatively impacts relations and outcomes, and in the courtroom this can have dire consequences for individuals, families and communities," he added.

On Monday, nearly 3,500 lawyers attended a special virtual meeting of the Law Society of Alberta. More than 2,600 voted in favour of requiring cultural sensitivity training.

The meeting was called after 51 lawyers signed a petition stating they opposed the training, which has been mandatory since 2020. A counter-petition garnered 400 signatures.

For Chief Alexis, mandatory training can also help encourage Indigenous People to take up the profession.

"It is important that people understand the law, but it is equally important that the law understands our People," he added.