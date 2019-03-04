A judge has ruled Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel is eligible to run in the upcoming election.

Elections Alberta gave Mandel a five-year ban from politics in January after he was late to submit financial paperwork in 2018.

The paperwork was supposed to be filed by Sept. 12—four months after Mandel’s Edmonton-McClung contest—but was instead submitted on Sept. 27.

Mandel explained there was a delay in part because his CFO, Brian Heidecker, was sick around the time the campaign return had to be turned in.

The judge ruled Mandel was “acting in good faith,” that Heidecker’s illness played a factor and that the delay was short.

Mandel received a retroactive extension and will be allowed to run in the provincial election this spring.

We feel vindicated that the Alberta Court's decision has shown that needless red tape was tying up the election process. Now we can focus on what really matters, working towards a prosperous Alberta! #abparty #abpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/gecRgPQReG — Stephen Mandel (@SMandel_AB) March 5, 2019

The other five Alberta Party candidates that received the same ban will also be able to run.

More to come…