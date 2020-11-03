EDMONTON -- The man who led the civic charge to build a new downtown arena – and effectively end the use of Edmonton’s Coliseum – is now part of a group trying to save the old building from demolition.

“I deeply believe we need to preserve the building and it can be a great asset to the development of that area,” former mayor Stephen Mandel said at City Hall Tuesday.

In 2013, then-mayor Mandel lead a 10-3 council vote in favour of spending $480 million in public funding to build Rogers Place in downtown Edmonton.

That vote marked a milestone in the Oilers hockey team moving from the Coliseum (then known as Rexall Place) to the new downtown complex in 2016.

Council voted to permanently close the Coliseum in 2018, but Mandel argued Tuesday its use as a sports facility is not done.

The former mayor is part of a local group speaking out against a City of Edmonton redevelopment plan that would see the Coliseum demolished.

He feels the building can still be home to local sports, including basketball, volleyball, track and field.

“I don’t believe that we should tear it down. I believe there’s a utility left for that (building),” Mandel said.

The plan, which was scheduled to go in front of a city public hearing Tuesday or possibly Wednesday, calls for a transit village with a bus loop, urban plaza, and residential units to replace the former home of the Oilers.

Council will vote whether to move forward or not after the public hearing is completed.

“The fact is even in their presentation, administration talks about the importance of having iconic public buildings. Well, this is an iconic public building. So you’re going to tear it down?” Mandel asked.

A city report outlines a different vision for the site, which Mandel said he’s not against – provided a repurposed Coliseum is part of a revised plan.

“At 200 acres, Exhibition Lands is the City’s second-largest urban infill site. Its premier location close to downtown, LRT and transit, the river valley, a vibrant park area and green space amenities makes this a prime opportunity for Edmonton and its big ideas,” the report reads.

The Coliseum opened in 1974 as Northlands Coliseum and has also been known as Edmonton Coliseum, Skyreach Centre and Rexall Place.

This is a developing story and will be updated when a council decision is made.