The Alberta Party says they will make vaccines mandatory for students attending publicly funded schools in the province.

The party made the announcement via a written news release on Thursday morning.

Under the policy, parents would be required to provide proof that a child’s immunizations are up-to-date under the Alberta Health Services immunization schedule.

“This is a public health issue, plain and simple. Parents should be able to send their kids to school without fear they’ll contract serious illnesses such as measles, mumps, whooping cough and polio,” Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel said in a written release. “Under an Alberta Party government, children will need to have up-to-date immunizations in order to attend a publicly-funded school.”

The requirement would apply to any school that receives public funding, including public, separate and charter schools.

Mandel is expected to hold a news conference about the announcement on Thursday afternoon.