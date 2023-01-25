Manning COVID-19 review to cover off work of long-promised Alberta public health panel

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has struck a committee to investigate provincial decision-making and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and former Reform Party leader Preston Manning will chair it. Manning takes part in a panel discussion during a conference in Ottawa on Friday, May 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has struck a committee to investigate provincial decision-making and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and former Reform Party leader Preston Manning will chair it. Manning takes part in a panel discussion during a conference in Ottawa on Friday, May 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island