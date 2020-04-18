EDMONTON -- The owner of a northern Alberta retirement home taken over by the government following dozens of COVID-19 cases and "inadequate" care during the pandemic is defending his business.

Gene Zinyk, president of Integrated Life Care Inc. – which owns and operates Manoir du Lac Retirement Home in McLellan — says he does not believe it's the facility's fault five of 62 residents have died from the virus.

He pointed to old age and underlying health issues as factors, but as of Friday, a total of 37 others at the site – including 11 of 70 staff – had also tested positive for COVID-19.

"It’s very unfortunate that the COVID is responsible for the passing of their loved one,” Zinyk said. “But be assured that we had no control over the epidemic coming into our building and we were trying to do everything we could to preserve the life of all of our residents and make our facility safe.”

According to Zinyk, administration learned on March 17 some staff had been infected with COVID-19. He told CTV News Edmonton a dozen employees were sent home to quarantine. More staff didn’t show up to work.

At the end of March, AHS told his staff they could no longer work at more than one facility.

By his estimate, there were only about 20 of 60 employees still working at one point.

Zinyk said the director of care, a registered nurse, even moved into the building to help with the duties when the facility – four hours north of Edmonton – couldn't hire more people.

She reported to him on the status of Manoir du Lac; Zinyk was never on site.

“So the end result was that because of the shortage of staff, I’m sure that a lot of these protocols were not met 100 per cent," he said.

"But I want to assure you we knew of all of the protocols and we did our darndest to make sure that were followed."

'INADEQUATE' CARE PROMPTS AHS TAKEOVER

On April 1, Manoir du Lac stopped welcoming visitors and isolated residents to their rooms. Group activities ended, and meals were delivered to rooms on trays.

Zinyk said people were screened and had their temperature taken as they came into the building – but that without having received a written report on the government's audit, he does not know which protocols the health department found the facility was not following.

Alberta Health Services took over Manoir du Lac on Friday.

"Not enough staff and those staff who were at the site working extremely long shifts, inadequate screening of staff who were presenting, and inadequate screening of visitors," concluded Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw in a press event that day.

Denise Cloutier's mom lives in the building.

Joanne Cloutier has told her daughter the experience has been good, so far, and that she's been staying in her room.

"She did say one time," Denise recalled, "that there was people walking around. But they're people with dementia."

Now, any residents displaying new symptoms will be isolated in their rooms and any staff caring for them will have to wear recommended personal protective equipment.

"These measures are being taken to ensure that residents get the care they need," Hinshaw said.

Zinyk said Manoir du Lac is cooperating with AHS and waiting for the Alberta Health report.

"When I see it, I'd like to challenge it, but right now I'm more concerned about the residents and the staff."

Staff who have finished their quarantine have begun to come back.

With a report from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman and files from Jeff Lawrence