EDMONTON -- Charges against a 20-year-old man have been upgraded from aggravated assault to manslaughter after the man he is accused of attacking died of his injuries.

Roderick Chonkolay, 30, died June 6, three days after he was found seriously hurt at a home near 69 Avenue and 173 Street.

Russell Adams was arrested on scene.

A June 10 autopsy concluded Chonkolay died from a stab wound.

Adams is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.