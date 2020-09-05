EDMONTON -- A 23-year-old man has been charged in the death of a man on the Paul First Nation last week.

The body of Rufus Clive Rain, 54, was found outside a home at the first nation around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.

An autopsy conducted on Sept. 1 found that Rain’s death was a homicide.

Lynden Aerin Bird, 23, was arrested on Sept. 3 and has been charged with one count of manslaughter in Rain’s death.

Bird is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9.