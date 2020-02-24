Manslaughter charge laid after death on Little Red River Cree Nation
Published Monday, February 24, 2020 12:04PM MST
EDMONTON -- An 18-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a man on Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta.
Lennox Laboucan was taken into custody and given a Feb. 24 court date in Edmonton in relation to the death of an unidentified 19-year-old man.
The man was found dead at 9 a.m. on Feb. 21 when Fox Lake RCMP responded to a stabbing at a home on the First Nation.
Police said Laboucan and the victim were known to each other, and that they believe the incident was isolated.