EDMONTON -- An 18-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a man on Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta.

Lennox Laboucan was taken into custody and given a Feb. 24 court date in Edmonton in relation to the death of an unidentified 19-year-old man.

The man was found dead at 9 a.m. on Feb. 21 when Fox Lake RCMP responded to a stabbing at a home on the First Nation.

Police said Laboucan and the victim were known to each other, and that they believe the incident was isolated.