EDMONTON -- A 29-year-old man was charged with manslaughter in connection with a fire that killed a 50-year-old man at a Cold Lake men's shelter in March.

Firefighters and police were called to a structure fire on March 14 at approximately 5 p.m.

Leslie Klassen was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, police said. Several other people were treated for smoke inhalation and fire-related injuries.

Last Tuesday, Guillaume Nelson Gilbert was arrested and charged with manslaughter and arson.

He's in custody and is scheduled to appear in court June 10.