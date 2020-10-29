EDMONTON -- RCMP have charged a man in relation to a homicide in northern Alberta in October 2019.

On the morning of Oct. 20, 2019, a man's body was found and reported on the Atikameg First Nation.

The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Christopher Lyle Cunningham.

Darcy Lane Joseph Weesemat, 27, of Atikameg First Nation, faces one count each of manslaughter and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Weesemat is scheduled to appear in High Prairie Provincial Court on Nov. 2.