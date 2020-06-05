EDMONTON -- A man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 57-year-old Vegreville resident.

RCMP said a 911 call was made about an injured home at a Vegreville home on June 2 around 9:40 a.m.

John Bijelic was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation the next day, and have since charged 50-year-old Kevin Vrdolak, another local resident, with manslaughter.

Mounties are not looking for any other suspects.

Vrdolak is in custody and scheduled to appear in court on June 8.

Vegreville is located one hour east of Edmonton.