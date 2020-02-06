EDMONTON -- Charges have been laid in the death of a Wetaskiwin man over the weekend.

The body of a 26-year-old man was found outside a home in Wetaskiwin over the weekend. Police have not released his identity.

Presley Dean Saddleback, 24, also of Wetaskiwin has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the man's death.

Police say the victim and Saddleback were known to each other, and they believe it was an isolated incident.

Saddleback will appear in court on Feb. 20.