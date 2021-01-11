EDMONTON -- A jury trial is to begin today for an Ontario truck driver charged in the death of a woman at an Edmonton motel a decade ago.

Bradley David Barton, who is 52, is charged with manslaughter.

Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, was found dead in a bathtub at the Yellowhead Inn in June of 2011.

Jury selection took place last week.

The trial is scheduled to run for 34 days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021.