EDMONTON -- More than 200 people in Canada died waiting for an organ transplant last year.

A new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information says supply isn't meeting demand.

There has been a 33 per cent increase in the number of transplant procedures in Canada in the last decade. The report credits improved donation practices and an increase in deceased donors.

But the country is still dealing with a shortage of organs for transplant and increasing demand, particularly for people diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease.

"More than 4,000 Canadians are still on a waiting list for a transplant, and many die each year while waiting,” CIHI’s director of Acute and Ambulatory Care Information Services Greg Webster said in a written release. “We know that organ transplants save lives. For most organs, patient survival is greater than 80% after 5 years.”

According to Alberta Health Services, there were 464 Albertans on the organ and tissue waiting list at the end of 2018.

There were 555 living donors and 762 deceased donors in Canada in 2018.

Living donors can donate a kidney or part of their liver. Deceased donors can give up to eight organs.

A private member's bill that would switch Alberta to an opt-out system was introduced in November. The Human Tissue and Organ Donation (Presumed Consent) Amendment Act has passed first reading in the legislature.