Maple Leafs' Reaves suspended 5 games for hit on Oilers' Nurse
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.
Reaves also was fined $35,156.25, the National Hockey League’s Department of Safety announced Sunday.
The incident took place at 2:38 of the second period of the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime win on Saturday in Toronto.
Nurse had the puck along the end boards in his own zone when Reaves came in and hit him high.
Nurse’s helmet almost came off and he had blood on his face. The 29-year-old looked to be in a daze as he struggled to get up and was immediately given medical attention before exiting the game.
Reaves was assessed a match penalty for the hit.
The Oilers announced Sunday afternoon they've recalled defenceman Josh Brown from their American Hockey League affiliate.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thinking about quitting social media? There may be another option, B.C. researcher says
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming 'bad actors' for gaming the system.
Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win 2024 Grey Cup
The Toronto Argonauts defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 in the 111th Grey Cup at B.C. Place in Vancouver on Sunday.
Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
2 killed, 9 wounded in shootings in New Orleans near parade route
New Orleans police were investigating after two people were killed and nine others were wounded in two separate shootings Sunday along a parade route, authorities said.
Prince Harry makes surprise Grey Cup appearance in Vancouver
Prince Harry surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Biden authorizes Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles for deeper strikes inside Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, easing limitations on the weapons.
E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots leaves 1 dead and dozens sickened across the U.S.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak in at least 18 states linked to some organic carrots, which has led to at least one death.
Apparent Taylor Swift ticket scam targets hundreds who claim to be out $300K
An apparent scam allegedly targeting roughly four hundred people, many of whom based out of Burlington, Ont., claim to be out approximately $300,000 in total after believing they were purchasing Taylor Swift tickets in Toronto, but never receiving them.
Calgary
-
Alberta likely setting record for warmest fall throughout the province, according to expert
Calgarians enjoyed another warm weekend as temperatures hovered above six degrees, prompting one climatologist to look to the record books.
-
New Stampede First Nations princess aims 'to empower women'
Pacey Strangling Wolf was crowned 2025 Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess at the BMO Centre Sunday afternoon.
-
’This is a good building’: Springsteen says so long to Saddledome during Calgary concert finale
The Boss had a few warm words for the Saddledome Saturday night right before signing off on a two-and-a-half hour concert that left around 19,000 fans wondering how a 75-year-old superstar can still be firing on all cylinders at this stage of his career.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters rally against possible revival of proposed Grassy Mountain coal project
Protesters against the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mining project demonstrated in downtown Calgary Friday.
-
Lethbridge and area charities, businesses to be impacted by Canada Post workers strike
Early Friday morning, the union representing Canada Post workers officially went on strike. The strike will have a wide-reaching impact on many Canadians, and it comes at a difficult time for charities.
-
Lethbridge-West residents still without representation five months after MLA resignation
A back-and-forth question between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi when it comes to calling a Lethbridge-West byelection has no distinct answer nearly five months later.
Saskatoon
-
Santa parade draws massive crowd, kicks off Christmas season in Saskatoon
It was a month before Christmas, and ten thousand gathered round, as Santa and his parade made their way to Midtown.
-
Saskatoon sudden death deemed homicide: Police
Saskatoon police say the sudden death reported Friday evening is now deemed as the city’s 13th homicide.
-
Several collisions reported following freezing rain in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning following freezing rain and icy road conditions in Saskatoon.
Regina
-
Winter storm watch issued for eastern Saskatchewan
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a winter storm watch covering a large swath of eastern Saskatchewan.
-
Suspect tasered after allegedly assaulting officer: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is reporting that officers used a taser during the arrest of a break-in suspect, after the man allegedly attacked an officer during the encounter.
-
Regina's Santa Claus parade features Mr. and Mrs. Claus
Regina's Albert Street was awash in holiday cheer Sunday afternoon as the city celebrated its annual Santa Claus Parade. Hundreds of spectators lined up to get a look at the floats, performances, and of course, Kris Kringle himself.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
-
-
Vancouver Island
-
-
Eby says new B.C. cabinet built around 'kitchen table' issues: affordability, homes
Premier David Eby says the British Columbia cabinet he introduces Monday will be tasked with focusing on issues voters strongly told the government they are most concerned about: affordability, health care, community safety, housing and the economy.
-
Co-owner of B.C. boat can't gift it to ex, must keep paying shared expenses, CRT rules
A former couple who bought a boat together took their post-breakup fight over its expenses to B.C.'s small claims tribunal.
Toronto
-
-
Woman dead, husband in custody after police called to Oshawa home
Durham Regional Police say they're investigating a homicide after a woman was found with “significant injuries” at a home in Oshawa overnight.
-
Charges laid in alleged sex-trafficking of woman in Toronto
A suspect is facing a list of charges in connection with the alleged sexual trafficking of a woman in the Toronto area, police say.
Montreal
-
-
PQ open to abolishing Sante Quebec
A PQ government could abolish the Santé Québec agency, which the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will set up on Dec. 1.
-
Montreal Opposition against pedestrianizing Sainte-Catherine Street
Montreal is considering banning cars from certain parts of Sainte-Catherine Street, but the Opposition said the plan lacked public consultation and is calling for a referendum.
Atlantic
-
Heritage lost: Halifax has lost 87 per cent of its heritage buildings, new study says
A new project mapping Halifax's architectural heritage shows the city has lost most of its historical structures.
-
Prince Edward Island classic “Anne of Green Gables” gets an interactive update
Fans of “Anne of Green Gables” have a new, interactive version of the novel to enjoy.
-
RCMP in Nova Scotia searching for missing boy
Richmond county RCMP is asking the public for help locating 11-year-old Amare Peck. He was last seen on Chapel Island, N.S. Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Jason Kelce, Winnipeggers cheer on Blue Bombers ahead of Grey Cup
As the Winnipeg Blue Bombers kick off their fifth consecutive appearance in the Grey Cup final, they’re garnering support from celebrities and fans alike.
-
Two men accused in fatal border crossing to stand trial in Minnesota
Two men are to stand trial on human smuggling charges this week, almost three years after a family from India was found frozen to death on the border between Manitoba and Minnesota.
-
Winnipeg teenager charged after carrying machete
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with possessing a weapon after he was seen carrying a machete early Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed over $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
-
Careless driving charge laid against Ottawa bus driver after Hwy. 417 crash
Ontario Provincial Police say an OC Transpo bus driver was charged with careless driving after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
-
Hundreds rally in support of sprung structures for asylum seekers in Ottawa
A pair of rallies both in support of and against a proposal to build tent-like structures for asylum seekers took place just down the street from one another on Sunday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after Manitoulin Island motorcycle crash
A motorcycle driver who sustained serious injuries in a crash on Manitoulin Island on Thursday evening was airlifted to Sudbury hospital.
-
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
Barrie
-
Two arrested in ‘violent’ overnight incidents
Police in Barrie are investigating what is being described as a series of ‘violent’ incidents that occurred early Saturday morning.
-
-
Man charged after allegedly driving across OPP detachment lawn
A driver is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly driving across the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment’s lawn in Midland Saturday evening.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Regional Police launch Festive RIDE campaign
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) launched their Festive RIDE program on Friday, which continued through the weekend.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus parade returns for another year
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
-
Two hospitalized in assault in Tillsonburg
Police say that at roughly 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to an address on Dogwood Drive in Tillsonburg for report of an assault.
London
-
Poplar Hill Lions Club reaches $80,000 fundraising goal for wheelchair accessible swing
With a dream of bringing a wheelchair-accessible swing to Poplar Hill, Rick Castle started collecting bottles and cans.
-
-
Two people killed in boating accident near Walpole Island First Nation
OPP have confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a single vessel collision, which took place at 5:55 p.m. Saturday evening.
Windsor
-
Bhangra dancers shine in Windsor Symphony Orchestra concert
The energetic movements of Bhangra and the Windsor Symphony Orchestra collided on Sunday afternoon.
-
-
St. Clair wins and loses on the court against Fanshawe
A pair of games on Saturday afternoon between Windsor and London’s college basketball teams saw each school walking home with a victory and a loss under their belt.