Maple Leafs' Reaves suspended 5 games for hit on Oilers' Nurse

    Toronto Maple Leafs winger Ryan Reaves (75) collides with Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) during NHL action in Toronto on Nov. 16, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press) Toronto Maple Leafs winger Ryan Reaves (75) collides with Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse (25) during NHL action in Toronto on Nov. 16, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)
    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for five games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.

    Reaves also was fined $35,156.25, the National Hockey League’s Department of Safety announced Sunday.

    The incident took place at 2:38 of the second period of the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime win on Saturday in Toronto.

    Nurse had the puck along the end boards in his own zone when Reaves came in and hit him high.

    Nurse’s helmet almost came off and he had blood on his face. The 29-year-old looked to be in a daze as he struggled to get up and was immediately given medical attention before exiting the game.

    Reaves was assessed a match penalty for the hit.

    The Oilers announced Sunday afternoon they've recalled defenceman Josh Brown from their American Hockey League affiliate.

