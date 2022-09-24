Marathon of sport brings athletes of all kinds to compete for a good cause

Human Foosball is just one of the less traditional sports on offer at the 2022 Marathon of Sport. (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch) Human Foosball is just one of the less traditional sports on offer at the 2022 Marathon of Sport. (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia

Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island