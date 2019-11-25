EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid had four goals and three assists as the Oilers went 3-1 last week, but it wasn’t enough to win him NHL's first star of the week.

The Oilers captain finished second to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand, who also had seven points, and whose +6 rating helped his team to a perfect week.

New York Islanders centre Brock Nelson got the third star.

McDavid is second in the league in points (47), goals (18) and assists (29).

The Oilers are first in the western conference with a 16-7-3 record.