Marchessault helps Golden Knights eliminate Oilers from playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate teammate right wing Reilly Smith's goal on Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during first period NHL Stanley Cup second round playoff action in Edmonton on Sunday May 14, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson) Vegas Golden Knights celebrate teammate right wing Reilly Smith's goal on Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during first period NHL Stanley Cup second round playoff action in Edmonton on Sunday May 14, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island