Marco Arop wins bronze for first career world championship medal in 800m

Bronze medalist Marco Arop, of Canada, celebrates after the final in the men's 800-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis). Bronze medalist Marco Arop, of Canada, celebrates after the final in the men's 800-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis).

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases

The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

