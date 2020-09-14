EDMONTON -- A different type of oil industry is gaining traction in Leduc. Instead of oil and gas, it focuses on refining the medicinal ingredients found in marijuana.

Extraction is a big part of the business, but so is the scientific research of cannabis and other herbs they hope to grow as well.

Herbs like gingko, Echinacea, and very soon CBD oil as well, refined from raw cannabis.

Leduc was a good location says PBG Biopharma’s Dr. Jacqueline Shan and just for the most obvious reason.

“If you can imagine oil and gas industry, it’s very similar. You do extraction with a solvent and get oil eventually,” she said.

Nearby, harvestable cannabis and an international airport make setting up their research of pain management formulas. An easy choice here in Leduc says Shan, and they hope to expand quickly.

“We’re in the process of recruiting and hiring, so we expect in the next couple of years we’re going to have 30 to 50 people.”

“We think there’s great potential there, not only for what they’re doing but there will be other companies attracted, just to be close to her facility,” said Bob Young, mayor of Leduc.

Shan says a major portion of their pain management research right now involving CBD is for people with multiple sclerosis.

They hope to have their federal licencing that would allow them to commence cannabis extraction within a matter of weeks.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk.