Markets, spirit of giving and hockey: What a weekend in Edmonton

It's the first weekend in December and that means there will be plenty of holiday events for all to enjoy.

Here's what's happening this weekend in Edmonton:

Christmas and markets

Christmas Glow Edmonton

Families can immerse themselves in a holiday wonderland as they explore 100,000 square feet of fun at the Edmonton Expo Centre. Not only will guests be treated to dazzling light displays, Glow also features a scavenger hunt through a light maze, a new toddler play area, an LED dance floor, a Christmas market and more than 100 performances on the Glow Stage.

Tickets are available through the link.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre, 7515 118 Ave. NW

When: Dec. 4 to 31

Admission: $17 to $26 plus fees

Edmonton Christmas Market An aerial shot of the Edmonton Christmas Market in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Edmonton Christmas Market)Shops, live performances, food and holiday cheer are in full swing at the Edmonton Christmas Market. Guests can expect more than 120 market vendors, holiday photo ops, street car and carousel rides, light displays and plenty of fun with family and friends.

Guests can donate new socks to the Bissell Centre in exchange to build onto the communal Lego display.

Tickets are available through the link.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park, 7000 143 St. NW

When: Nov. 28 to Dec. 15

Admission: $10.95 to $23.95

Old Strathcona Farmers Market Christmas

It's the third weekend for the Old Strathcona Farmers Market Winter Festival. Families can get their picture with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Kids can get their face painted or have a caricature drawn up by local artists, or listen to the buskers playing their hearts out.

Various clothing items and backpacks will be collected for donations. More information can be found here.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmers Market, 10310 83 Ave. NW

When: Dec. 6 and 7

Admission: Free

A Very Indigenous Holiday Market

The Indigenous Artist Market Collective have put on A Very Indigenous Holiday Market since 2018. The annual event is Alberta's longest running all-Indigenous market boasting 170 members.

Shoppers can pick up locally-made gifts from the near-100 vendors around the market, enjoy some live entertainment, bid at the silent auction and possibly win a door prize.

New and gently-used clothing, outerwear, shoes and hygiene products will be accepted as donations. Market information is available online.

Where: Alberta Aviation Museum, 11410 Kingsway NW

When: Dec. 6 to 8

Admission: Free

Christmas Streetcar AN Edmonton streetcar decorated with holiday cheer in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Edmonton Streetcar)The Edmonton Streetcar is back again for a festive 2024 season. Edmontonians are invited to take a 45-minute round trip on a holiday-themed streetcar travelling from behind the Old Strathcona Farmers Market to Government Centre Plaza, then back towards the Strathcona stop again.

Tickets are limited due to the streetcar capacity.

Where: Edmonton Radial Railway Society, 8408 Gateway Blvd.

When: Saturdays and Sunday from Dec. 7 to 22, various times

Admission: $8

Candlelight Christmas

The Candlelight Christmas at the Muttart Conservatory features two 45-minute musical performances from the McDades. There will be an intermission between sets with seasonal, family-friendly beverages.

Tickets are available online.

Where: Muttart Conservatory, 9626 96A St. NW

When: Dec. 7 to 10

Admission: $45

Charity

Paws for a Cause

Various pet stores across Edmonton are collecting pet supplies, food and toys for struggling families throughout December.

Paws for a Cause supports Edmonton's Food Bank and will collect supplies at participating stores from Dec. 1 to 15.

More information can be found on the City of Edmonton's website.

Where: Various locations

When: Dec. 1 to 15

Admission: Free

Help-Portrait Edmonton A makeup artist provides a free service for those who cannot afford them as part of Help-Portrait Edmonton's initiative in an undated file photo. (Courtesy: Help-Portrait Edmonton)Photographers, hairstylists and makeup artists are offering their services for free to those who might not be able to afford them.

The professionals will help their subjects look their best, take their photo and give 8x10 prints while quantities last.

More information about Help-Portrait is available online.

Where: Stanley A. Milner Library, 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

Admission: Free

Cram the Van

The Edmonton Remand Centre is collecting new and used toys and items in support of the Norwood Child and Family Resource Centre.

Where: Walmart, 16940 127 St. NW

When: Dec. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Sports

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Daniil Tarasov (40) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) as Ivan Provorov (9) defends during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, December 5, 2024. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press) The St. Louis Blues face off against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. The boys in blue and orange have won four of their last five games and are coming off from a 6 - 3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

To purchase tickets, click the link.

Where: Rogers Place, 10220 104 Ave.

When: Dec. 7, puck drop at 8 p.m.

Admission: $80 - $448 plus fees

Edmonton Oil Kings vs. Regina Pats

The Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Regina Pats at Rogers Place for some WHL action.

Tickets to the game are available here.

Where: Rogers Place, 10220 104 Ave.

When: Dec. 8, puck drop at 4 p.m.

Admission: $20 - $39 plus fees