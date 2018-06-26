Former Oilers left winger Patrick Maroon gave a young Edmonton fan the experience of a lifetime.

A local teacher, Brett Arlinghaus, reached out to the Big Rig on Twitter after one of his students – a massive Maroon fan – won an award.

Arlinghaus was hoping for a signed photo or a video message for Grade 6 student Tessa Colliou, but what Maroon did went above and beyond.

The left winger, traded to the New Jersey Devils in February, had a trip to Edmonton scheduled and decided to surprise Colliou and her friends with a round of mini golf at West Edmonton Mall.

“I was star struck, I didn't know what to do,” she told CTV News. “I almost fainted.”

“He was amazing. He spent time with her; I think an hour and a half,” Arlinghaus said. “They golfed, talked. It was just amazing to see.”

Colliou and Arlinghaus are now hoping Maroon comes back to the Oilers after he becomes a free agent next week.