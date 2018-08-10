The instructor and owner of a west-end martial arts school is accused of sexually assaulting two students.

Edmonton police said two women, aged 19 and 25, came forward to report they were sexually assaulted by their instructor between 2015 and 2017.

The women reported they experienced sexually motivated touching that was not consistent with martial arts training during several classes and individual training sessions.

Kevin Ford, 47, has now been charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

“The complainants reported that due to Ford’s position of authority at the school, they felt pressured into situations that they were not comfortable with,” Acting Staff Sgt. Richard Windover said. “We believe that others may have information that would assist the investigation and encourage them to contact us.”

Ford opened ATA Martial Arts in 2003.

Police released Ford’s photo to encourage more victims or witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.