Maskless couple arrested after man points shotgun at officers: police
A man and woman who are together subject of 80 arrest warrants are in custody after the pair were stopped by officers at a downtown Edmonton convenience store for not wearing a mask, police say.
Edmonton police say officers were patrolling the area of 103 Street and 103 Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 31.
They approached the maskless pair and identified and arrested Michelle Ulrich, 31, who police say is subject to 77 criminal warrants and is now facing seven more criminal charges for possessing another person’s identity documents.
Her male companion, who police say is 22-year-old Ousman Gilbert, sparked a foot chase when he fled the scene.
Police say he pointed a sawed-off shotgun at officers before later being arrested with the help of Air 1 and an EPS canine unit.
Gilbert was arrested on three outstanding warrants and now faces 11 additional charges, including numerous firearms charges and two counts of obstructing a police officer.
