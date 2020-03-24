EDMONTON -- Several Treaty 6 First Nations enacted a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ermineskin Cree Nation activated its emergency operations centre on March 17, the same day the province of Alberta declared a public health emergency.

Starting then, the nation began to limit house calls to top-priority calls and gatherings to 10 people or less, with physical distancing.

The office of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations was also closed earlier in the month, but remained operational, to ensure the safety of workers and minimize community transition

Maskwacis Cree leaders are scheduled to talk about the declaration Tuesday morning, including the chiefs of the Ermineskin Cree Nation, Samson Cree Nation, Louis Bull Tribe and Montana First Nation.

Treaty 6 Grand Chief Billy Morin, Regional Chief Marlene Poitras of the Assembly of First Nations Alberta, as well as International Chief Wilton Little Child will also be there.

The conference will be livestreamed on the Ermineskin Cree Nation and Samson Cree Nation Facebook pages and local radio station Hawk Radio 89.1.



