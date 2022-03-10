Maskwacis man charged with attempted murder found, taken into police custody

A man accused of attempted murder in an incident on Samson Cree Nation in early March was arrested by RCMP on Wednesday.

Jesse Cabry, a 29-year-old from Maskwacis, is in police custody and scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on March 15.

Cabry faces one charge each of attempted murder while using a firearm and pointing a firearm.

Mounties say in the early hours of March 2, a teen was shot on the nation 90 kilometres south of Edmonton. He was expected to recover.