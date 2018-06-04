A Maskwacis man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at another man while driving and attempting to flee from police early Sunday morning.

RCMP responded to a report of an armed man driving a truck on the Samson First Nation at approximately 2:20 a.m. He allegedly had a modified .22 calibre rifle pointed at a male passenger and forced a female to get into the truck before he fled the area.

Maskwacis police located the truck in a field. The female was able to exit the vehicle, and RCMP chased the truck. The pursuit ended with the armed man abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Mounties and police dog services contained the area and arrested the man in a wooded area behind his residence. The firearm was also seized.

Gunnar Johnson, 22, was charged with forcible confinement and several firearm-related charges.

He’s in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.