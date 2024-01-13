EDMONTON
    Maskwacis RCMP locate vehicle, driver involved in fatal Jan. 7 hit-and-run

    Maskwacis RCMP confirmed Saturday that they have located the vehicle and identified the driver and passengers involved in an early January fatal hit-and-run that killed a 24-year-old pedestrian.

    The incident took place just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 7 north of Powerline Road and Highway 611 West, where police say a woman walking from one residence to another along a gravel road was struck.

    A witness called 911 shortly after.

    No charges have been announced.

    The investigation continues.

