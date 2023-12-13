Massage therapy students offer free massages for first responders

Massage therapy students at MacEwan University offered free massages to 70 local first responders at their clinic on campus this December.

The program was created to provide free massage therapy sessions to first responders as a way to thank them for their service.

"Students brought it to my attention and immediately loved the idea and we went with it," said Jeff Moggach, assistant professor of massage therapy at MacEwan University. "Ever since then, we have made it an annual event so every December, we host a day where we bring first responders and we just show our appreciation."

Local firefighter Paul Manning-Hunter told CTV News Edmonton it feels good to get a massage, especially a free one.

"Free is always good. I think it's more of a physical benefit for us," said Paul Manning-Hunter.

The benefits of massage can contribute to both physical and psychological well-being, Moggach explained.

"The beauty of this is that we can connect with first responders and help them at the same time and show them the benefits of massage therapy."

The program also offers students a chance to get hands-on experience.

Eager to offer her services, Sarah Lakowski expressed joy in assisting first responders, highlighting her honour to support those who work tirelessly and often lack the time for massages.

"They obviously work hard all year long, so it's kind of nice to be able to give them a free massage just so they can kind of relax for an hour," said Lakowski, a student of the Massage Therapy program. "They are usually very happy to have an hour of relaxation because I think with busy jobs like that they don't get a lot of time to kind of go for a massage for an hour."

The student-led initiative was created in 2015.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti