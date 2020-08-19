EDMONTON -- The Downtown Business Association and Explore Edmonton teamed up and placed a 26-metre long by 17 metre wide NHL Playoff Bracket.

"Knowing that we had this great opportunity to be the hub city, we wanted to encourage people to come down particularly in our downtown community and support these businesses,” said Nick Lilley, interim executive director of the Downtown Business Association. “We're giving so many great opportunities for people to safely engage and maybe go out on a patio and watch the game and show some excitement about this great playoff run."

Located directly in front of City Hall, the arrangement features 16 playoff team logos and a welcome sign in Cree, French, and English languages.

“This is another great experience for Edmontonians to take advantage of, to interact with, take a picture with and try and remember the fact that the NHL is making hockey history in our city,” says Janelle Janis, director of events with Explore Edmonton.

The bracket will be updated after each round of the playoffs and remain there until a Stanley Cup Champion is crowned.

“People are going to remember the fact that Edmonton hosted the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2020 and they’re going to look back on this in 10, 20 years and we hope that when they look back on it that they remember that Edmonton did it safely,” says Janis.

Fans are encouraged to take photos of themselves standing next to the welcome sign and share them on social media @ExploreEdmonton and #ExploreEdmonton on Instagram, as well as @DBAyeg and #YEGDT.