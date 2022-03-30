'Matching crafters with the needs of Edmontonians': Group donates 1,500 handmade items to local charities

Dianne Bray retired just before the first COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020. With all the time she had on her hands, she decided to pick up some of her old hobbies like knitting, crocheting and sewing.

Bray was talking to her daughter in the U.K. about wanting to help people with the crafts she was creating.

"She said, 'You know, Mom, you're not the only person. Why not challenge other people to join you? And if you all make one thing, all of the sudden you'll have a lot of things.'"

Based on that premise, Bray created Craft For YEG. The Facebook group has almost 200 people of all ages that make various items by knitting, sewing and crocheting based on the needs of Edmonton charities.

"I just meet with those charities and find out what their needs are, and then I post on Facebook what we need made and people come and bring the stuff," said Bray.

The group has made donations to Norwood School, the Edmonton Humane Society, and a few Edmonton hospitals. Bray said the Facebook group offers crafters a good selection of items to keep them occupied.

"Very often you end up just knitting toques, and toques and more toques. But this group you have a choice, if you've made toques but now you want to do something for dementia patients, or dogs or cats, it gives variety."

The group has donated close to 1,500 items since they started in June 2021. Crafters use personal or donated supplies for their projects.

"I'll make kits for people, so that they can just come and say, 'Oh, I'd like to make some dog curtains,' and there's a bag with all the pieces they need, the fabric's already cut for them so they just have to sew it," said Bray.

Dianne Bray and a Craft For YEG member looking at a craft kit. March 15, 2022. (CTV News Edmonton)

Every three months, the group gathers and sorts all the items made and Bray drops them off around the city.

"It's really about matching crafters with the needs of Edmontonians, and that can include animal residents too," said Bray.

"They stepped up in a big way," said Liza Sunley, CEO of the Edmonton Humane Society.

The group has donated 250 cat curtains, offering privacy for the cats staying at the Humane Society. They've also been creating snuffle mats for dogs, a fabric toy that makes dogs search for their treats to keep their minds sharp.

"We're just so appreciative of all of the contributions that they've made. It really helps us to be able to provide a really safe and nurturing environment for the animals while they're with us."

A dog at the Edmonton Humane Society getting treats out of a snuffle mat donated by Craft For YEG. March 11, 2022. (CTV News Edmonton)

"Their donation makes a difference to our students every single day," said Principal Maureen Matthews.

At Norwood School, a lot of the students are experiencing winter for the first time. That's why the donation of almost 200 toques and mitts in the fall of 2021 from Craft For YEG was warmly welcomed.

"Oh my goodness, it's a tremendously big deal for the students here. It's enabled our students to participate in the wonderful winter weather in Edmonton in a way that is safe and warm," said Norwood.

With hundreds of donations coming in every time the group meets, Bray said the kindness of Edmontonians has been overwhelming.

"The outpouring of the generosity of people, it floors me every time," said Bray.

She hopes the Craft for YEG group continues to grow, and help more people in the years to come.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb.