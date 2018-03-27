

CTV Edmonton





Canadian musician Matt Good collapsed on stage in Edmonton, tonight, while opening for the band Our Lady Peace at the Jubliee Auditorium.



Raine Maida, lead singer with Our Lady Peace, addressed the crowd after Good was carried off stage. He said that Good was sent to the hospital, suffering from pneumonia.



This isn't the first time a musician has collapsed on stage at the Jubilee. In 2016, singer Meat Loaf fell on stage because he was dehydrated.



More to come...