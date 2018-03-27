Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Matt Good collapses on Jubilee stage
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 10:07PM MDT
Canadian musician Matt Good collapsed on stage in Edmonton, tonight, while opening for the band Our Lady Peace at the Jubliee Auditorium.
Raine Maida, lead singer with Our Lady Peace, addressed the crowd after Good was carried off stage. He said that Good was sent to the hospital, suffering from pneumonia.
This isn't the first time a musician has collapsed on stage at the Jubilee. In 2016, singer Meat Loaf fell on stage because he was dehydrated.
More to come...