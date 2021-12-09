Matt Grzelcyk scores late game-winner as Bruins defeat Oilers 3-2

Boston Bruins' John Moore (27) checks Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday December 9, 2021 (The Canadian Press/Amber Bracken). Boston Bruins' John Moore (27) checks Edmonton Oilers' Warren Foegele (37) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday December 9, 2021 (The Canadian Press/Amber Bracken).

Edmonton Top Stories