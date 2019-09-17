The man found not criminally responsible in the murders of five people in Calgary has another hearing with the Alberta Review Board today.

Matthew de Grood fatally stabbed five people at a Calgary house party in 2014.

The board moved him to Alberta Hospital in Edmonton in 2018, and granted him more discretionary privileges if he followed certain conditions.

The families of his victims protested the decision and called on the Alberta government to review it.

Zackariah Rathwell, 21, Jordan Segura, 22, Josh Hunter, 23, Kaitlin Perras, 23, and Lawrence Hong, 27, were fatally stabbed at a house party in Brentwood on April 15, 2014.

De Grood was charged with five counts of first-degree murder in their deaths and was found NCR by a Calgary judge in May 2016. The judge agreed with three medical professionals who said he was psychotic at the time of the attacks.

