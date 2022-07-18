Matthew McKnight's appeal dismissed in sexual assault sentencing

An appeal has been denied for the Edmonton bar promoter who was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault.

Matthew McKnight was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016 when he worked at Knoxville’s Tavern.

He was convicted on five counts in 2020.

During a seven-day sentencing hearing in 2020, McKnight’s lawyers argued for a five-to-nine year sentence, while the Crown argued for a 22-and-a-half year prison sentence.

McKnight filed an appeal in August of 2020 after being sentenced to eight years.

On Monday, the appeal was dismissed, with the judge finding there was no miscarriage of justice.

The Crown has also appealed McKnight’s sentence, calling it "demonstrably unfit."