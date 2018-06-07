Environment and Climate Change Canada recently released the official data for May and it paints a hot and dry picture for most of the province.

Here are the spots that had record-setting heat:

Edmonton

Red Deer

Lloydminster

Fort McMurray

High Level

Fort Vermilion

It was the second warmest May on record for:

Calgary

Grande Prairie

Lethbridge

All of those spots had a mean temperature about 4 degrees hotter than average.

Precipitation:

Most regions were significantly drier than average.

Edmonton had just 11mm. That's 23% of it's average precip and it was the 11th-driest May on record.

Fort McMurray had it's 2nd-driest May with just 12% of average moisture.

Grande Prairie only say 14% of average precipitation and ended up with it's 3rd-driest May.

Raw numbers for May:

Edmonton Blatchford

2018 Mean temperature: 15.7

Long-Term Average: 11.5

Degrees Above Average: 4.2

Red Deer

2018 Mean temperature: 13.4

Long-Term Average: 9.7

Degrees Above Average: 4.5

Lloydminster

2018 Mean temperature: 14

Long-Term Average: 10.1

Degrees Above Average: 3.9

Fort McMurray

2018 Mean temperature: 13.9

Long-Term Average: 9.9

Degrees Above Average: 4

High Level

2018 Mean temperature: 12.8

Long-Term Average: 9.1

Degrees Above Average: 3.7

Fort Vermilion

2018 Mean temperature: 14

Long-Term Average: 10.2

Degrees Above Average: 3.8​