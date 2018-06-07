Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
May 2018 was the hottest on record for six Alta. locations, including Edmonton
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 10:17AM MDT
Environment and Climate Change Canada recently released the official data for May and it paints a hot and dry picture for most of the province.
Here are the spots that had record-setting heat:
- Edmonton
- Red Deer
- Lloydminster
- Fort McMurray
- High Level
- Fort Vermilion
It was the second warmest May on record for:
- Calgary
- Grande Prairie
- Lethbridge
All of those spots had a mean temperature about 4 degrees hotter than average.
Precipitation:
Most regions were significantly drier than average.
Edmonton had just 11mm. That's 23% of it's average precip and it was the 11th-driest May on record.
Fort McMurray had it's 2nd-driest May with just 12% of average moisture.
Grande Prairie only say 14% of average precipitation and ended up with it's 3rd-driest May.
Raw numbers for May:
- Edmonton Blatchford
2018 Mean temperature: 15.7
Long-Term Average: 11.5
Degrees Above Average: 4.2
- Red Deer
2018 Mean temperature: 13.4
Long-Term Average: 9.7
Degrees Above Average: 4.5
- Lloydminster
2018 Mean temperature: 14
Long-Term Average: 10.1
Degrees Above Average: 3.9
- Fort McMurray
2018 Mean temperature: 13.9
Long-Term Average: 9.9
Degrees Above Average: 4
- High Level
2018 Mean temperature: 12.8
Long-Term Average: 9.1
Degrees Above Average: 3.7
- Fort Vermilion
2018 Mean temperature: 14
Long-Term Average: 10.2
Degrees Above Average: 3.8