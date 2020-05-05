EDMONTON -- How 'bout those May showers!?!

Edmonton and area had more precipitation Sunday/Monday than in all of April.

The region received just 3 to 6 mm of precipitation in April (some of that was snow).

Starting late Sunday and continuing through to Monday afternoon, 20 to 35 mm fell on the city and surrounding area.

official rain totals from ECCC . More precip in 24 hours in #yeg than we had in all of April (just 3 - 6 mm last month). #yegwx https://t.co/Tg7ALTBKkE — Josh Classen (@joshclassenCTV) May 5, 2020

The forecast is dry for a few days with another risk of showers for the region Thursday night / early Friday.