May showers: These two days had more rain than all of April
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 7:46AM MDT
EDMONTON -- How 'bout those May showers!?!
Edmonton and area had more precipitation Sunday/Monday than in all of April.
The region received just 3 to 6 mm of precipitation in April (some of that was snow).
Starting late Sunday and continuing through to Monday afternoon, 20 to 35 mm fell on the city and surrounding area.
The forecast is dry for a few days with another risk of showers for the region Thursday night / early Friday.
