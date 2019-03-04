While the city considers renewing a lease with the Royal Mayfair Golf Club, it will also look at ways to increase public access to the private club following criticism it monopolizes prime city land.

The club made its case at City Hall on Monday, asking council for a lease extension to 2069 so that it can provide 50-years assurance to lenders and finalize plans to update its buildings.

“There's a huge value in the amount of taxes that are going to be paid over the course of the lease,” Craig Trendel, Mayfair president, said.

“Our estimates are five-zero: 50 million dollars to be paid over the next 50 years, which I think is a huge win for the city.”

The club occupies about 144 acres next to Hawrelak Park along the North Saskatchewan River. It wants to make $20 million in modifications to its clubhouse.

But in January, a group asked the city to consider not renewing Mayfair’s lease, saying the land has “been monopolized by a private golf course that 99.9% of us could never afford nor be allowed to use.”

That concern was reiterated at City Hall on Monday by Public Interest Alberta’s Larry Booi.

“Let’s make no mistake: This is a posh, private club that exists for their members a very small group of members and they have a huge public resource given to them to do so,” he said.

“I would strongly suggest that if you approve this you are taking a leap back into a more privileged elite and equitable past. And tying your hands in the future.”

Rent for the additional 18-year term would cost the club $870,000.

Although the deal has been criticized, both the city and Mayfair have called it fair-market value.

“It's called ‘Zone A Parkland,’ meaning it's basically on a flood plain,” Trendel explained.

“This type of land across the city was assessed at $20,000 an acre, and we've agreed to pay $50,000 an acre.”

The ward’s councillor, Ben Henderson, said the situation was complicated: “I don’t think there’s any question that if we were starting from scratch on this… we’d say no. But the reality that choice was made in 1922 and there has been significant investment down there and it has been maintained and maintained well.”

He added: “It's not if we say no today, all of a sudden the Mayfair is out of there. They've got a lease for another 32 years.”

He made a motion to ask administration to look at making an agreement with Mayfair similar in nature to the city’s deal with the Highlands Golf Club, which is required to offer 7.5 per cent of its tee time to the public.

“Are there ways we can perhaps look at creating a little more opportunity for non-members to enjoy the facility?” Henderson asked.

The club has agreed to maintain and ensure public access to its cross-country ski trails. Councillors asked administration to return to the negotiating table to see if the Mayfair can make the land even more accessible.

The committee will continue the discussion when more information is brought back on April 25.

With files from Nicole Weisberg