Mayor Don Iveson will not seek re-election
Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson announced Monday that he will not run for re-election in 2021. (File photo)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson is leaving municipal politics.
The mayor confirmed his decision not to run for re-election on Monday.
"It has been the honour and privilege of my life to serve the people of this wonderful and resilient city," Iveson said in a statement posted on his website.
Iveson joined city council in 2007 and was first elected as mayor in 2013. He won a second term in 2017.
In his statement, titled 'Dear Edmontonians', Iveson said he only ever intended to serve two terms.
He pledged to continue to work to address systemic racism, homelessness and jobs in the city.
"With a year remaining, I want to make clear that my singular daily focus is working tirelessly to protect and help Edmontonians impacted by COVID-19 and the economic challenges we face," Iveson said.
"Now let’s get back to work."
Edmonton's next municipal election will be held in October 2021.