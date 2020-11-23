EDMONTON -- Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson is leaving municipal politics.

The mayor confirmed his decision not to run for re-election on Monday.

I have decided not to seek re-election next fall. It is an incredible honour, and a humbling duty, to serve as your mayor and I am thankful for every day I get to serve Edmontonians. Read my statement here: https://t.co/goh4Lqcvcs pic.twitter.com/4Kf503tjr8 — Don Iveson (@doniveson) November 23, 2020

"It has been the honour and privilege of my life to serve the people of this wonderful and resilient city," Iveson said in a statement posted on his website.

Iveson joined city council in 2007 and was first elected as mayor in 2013. He won a second term in 2017.

In his statement, titled 'Dear Edmontonians', Iveson said he only ever intended to serve two terms.

He pledged to continue to work to address systemic racism, homelessness and jobs in the city.

"With a year remaining, I want to make clear that my singular daily focus is working tirelessly to protect and help Edmontonians impacted by COVID-19 and the economic challenges we face," Iveson said.

"Now let’s get back to work."

Edmonton's next municipal election will be held in October 2021.